Thousands of sandbags in place to protect Firebaugh from flooding

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Water levels could increase along the San Joaquin River - potentially impacting small, rural communities in Fresno County.

On Wednesday, multiple agencies were back at it again -- jumping in to help the Firebaugh community along the river at a different location from yesterday.

Thousands of sandbags stretch along the San Joaquin River -- a big wall to protect the small city of Firebaugh from flooding.

Fresno County began the large sandbagging operation this week in hopes of stopping the river from overflowing.

Cal Fire, along with the National Guard, the California Conservation Corps, and the Department of Corrections, had crews filling bags and placing them along the riverbank.

Pedro Gutierrez, Jr. is the point with CCC. "It is a group effort that we are putting out there to help all of these communities, whether it's a big community or small community in the rural areas," he said.

Firebaugh's Police Chief Sal Raygoza serves as the city's emergency services director. He said, "Those resources have been vital in us preparing for the future threats here that might happen."

Chief Raygoza says they aren't just preparing for this storm, but for threats days and weeks from now.

"As the snow starts melting, the river is going to come up. The dam has to release water, so Friant Dam is going to release water that is going to affect the city of Firebaugh," the chief said. "Pine flat is going to release water, and it's also going to have a direct impact on the city of Firebaugh."

City officials tell me they are grateful for the all of the resources.

City Councilman Brady Jenkins says one of his biggest concerns is the risk of homes.

"We have the school district here and new housing development down here about half a mile, you know we got a very few low spots," Jenkins said.

The City of Firebaugh is working with the school district to prepare an evacuation plan and transportation, just in case the water continues to rise.

