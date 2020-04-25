57 dogs rescued from shocking conditions in Sanger home

The city's animal control officers teamed up with the Central California SPCA to rescue 57 dogs from a home.
Officers say they found 37 dogs and 20 puppies inside.
The SPCA posted a Facebook video of their staff members entering the home.
You can see them greeted by a chorus of barking from dozens of dogs and puppies, all packed into what looks like two rooms.
Every inch of the floor, bed and several pieces of furniture is caked with layers of feces and urine.
The SPCA took in 15 of the dogs and the rest are being cared for by a Sanger shelter.
There's no word yet on how much treatment they will need after living in the home.
The dogs and puppies will be put up for adoption soon, and authorities are asking for the public's help to find homes for them.