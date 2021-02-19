theft

'Heartbreaking': Thieves steal Sanger barber shop's pole that's been in the family for 3 generations

By Jessica Harrington
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A barber shop in Sanger is asking the community to help them track down their barber pole after it was stolen from the front of their business.

Gomez Barber Shop has been on Seventh St. near Academy Ave. for more than 50 years.

Edward Gomez Jr. says his dad, Edward Gomez, got to work Thursday around 7:30 a.m. and realized it was missing.

"It's just a barber pole to other people, but to us, that pole has been here since before I was even born," said Edward Gomez Jr.

Normally, people can tell they're open if the barber pole light is on outside of their shop, but Thursday morning when they got to work, it was gone.

"It was pretty heartbreaking to come this morning and see that and it just felt a little weird, you know? We can easily replace it and do this and that and we can't take back the memories, we can't get back none of that," said Gomez Jr.

The signature pole has been in the family for more than 50 years, first installed by Gomez Jr.'s grandfather who originally opened the shop.

It was even there when Gomez Jr., his father and his grandfather worked side by side cutting hair.

"It's always been here. It's the main part of our shop," said Gomez Jr.

Sanger police are investigating the theft and are checking surrounding businesses to see if there's any surveillance video. Gomez Jr. is just hoping someone will do the right thing and bring it back.

"You took away a big part of history here, you know what I mean? And if you hear this, you see it, come put it back up, you know what I mean? Or drop it off, do something." said Gomez Jr.

Sanger Police said, because of the value of the barber pole, the crime is considered grand theft - a felony. There's no suspect information at this time, but Sanger police are asking anyone with information to call them at 559-875-8521 or leave an anonymous tip at 559-399-8020.
