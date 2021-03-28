Memorial scholarship honors Sanger High senior killed in crash

After the tragic death of Allison Chang, her family and Sanger High School classmates are organizing a memorial scholarship in her honor.
"She was a leader, one of the funniest people you could know, very creative, she always came up with the best ideas," said Allison's friend and classmate Madison Lopez.
Allison Chang's classmates and teachers say there aren't enough words to describe her personality.
"She was a very supportive student, and to have her taken from us so soon, and so tragically, it was just heartbreaking," said her journalism instructor, Dawn Pearson.
A leader at Sanger High School, Allie was editor-in-chief of her school paper.
"She just took this whole staff during a time, during the pandemic and shaped our whole class into something we hadn't been before," added Pearson.
Her life was taken too soon. She was killed by a driver who was racing back in December. Now her family and the high school community are organizing a scholarship in Allie's honor.
"We could have a memorial here at the high school like a bench or something with her name on it, but we wanted to do what Allie would do and give back," said Pearson.
They're currently raising funds for the scholarship and asking the community to consider donating.
"Any amount really helps. It's more about giving back in her name than having some great amount," said Pearson.
They plan to award two students with the scholarship by June.
"She'd be really touched to have something in her honor," added Lopez. "We all just want to give back, similar to how she would give back and just never forget."
The scholarships will be awarded to Sanger High students who meet the qualifications. You can find those here.
If you would like to donate to the scholarship, please send a check to the Valley Regional Occupational Program Scholarship Fund, 1305 Q Street, Sanger CA 93657. Please make checks out to VROP Scholarship Fund and in the memo line, write "Allison Chang Memorial."