Sanger High School senior killed in crash honored at swim meet

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Tuesday, 17-year-old Allison Chang and her family should have been celebrating the first swim meet of her senior year at Sanger High School.Instead, they are reflecting on her memories and accomplishments on the swim team.Teammates and coaches at Sanger High honored her with a poster and flowers at Senior Night.Friends were emotional as they shared their favorite memories of Allison, known as Allie to her loved ones.The teenager had been a swimmer since Jr. High. She competed in several events, including relays.Allie's parents say it's senior year moments like tonight that Allie was looking forward to most."We just all miss her so much and we wish she was here," says mom Dana Xiong. "But I'm just glad that her story is going to live on and people are going to remember her for who she was and all the loves that she touched.""Even though she's gone, her memory still lives on through us and through her classmates and teachers and friends," says dad Pao Chang.Allison was one of four people who died in a car crash last December in northwest Fresno.Fresno police say the collision was ultimately a result of street racing.Her family has since advocated for maximum punishments on street racers.Earlier this year, January 31 was declared "Allison Chang Day" in Fresno County.