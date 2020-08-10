Man killed when gunfire erupts after argument in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday night.Officials say they received a call about a shooting on 4th and K Streets just after 8:30 p.m.Officers found a man in his 30s or 40s who had been shot. He died at the scene.Investigators believe an argument among several people led up to the deadly attack.No suspect information has been provided, and the victim's name has not been released.