Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger man has been arrested after a 20-year-old Fresno man was gunned down at a house party in Fowler early Sunday morning.

Joseph Ornelas, also 20 years old, is facing one charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder.

RELATED: 20-year-old gunned down after uninvited guest opens fire at Fresno County party

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Ornelas was an unwanted guest at a party being thrown at the Fowler home.

When he was asked to leave the party, he pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting Lee Major III and two other men.



Major later died of his injuries.
