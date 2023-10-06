Savannah Bananas returning to Fresno for 3 shows in 2024

WATCH LIVE

Friday, October 6, 2023 12:30AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Savannah Bananas are bringing their unique spin on baseball back to Fresno next year.

On Thursday, the team released its schedule for its 2024 World Tour, including three shows at Fresno's Chukchansi Park on May 3 - 5.

To attend the shows, fans will need to join a ticket lottery list, which opened on Thursday and will close on December 1.

Those selected during a random drawing two months before the event will be able to buy tickets.

The team's return comes after it made its debut in Fresno in front of a sold-out crowd at Chukchansi Park in July.

