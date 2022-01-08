Save Mart store employee hospitalized after trying to stop robbery, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Save Mart store employee has been hospitalized after police say he tried stopping a robbery.Authorities say it happened at the Save Mart location near Ashlan and West just before 5 pm when two people tried leaving with a cart full of unpaid items.The employee tried stopping them and that's when police say he was pushed to the ground by another man.The man hit his head on the ground and was knocked unconscious.Police say the employee was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Authorities have not provided pictures of the suspects at this time. The cart of items was left behind as they left the scene.