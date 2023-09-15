Lawmakers kill bill aiming to reduce sentences for felons sentenced to life without parole

California lawmakers killed a bill that could have reduced the sentences of those sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California lawmakers killed a bill that could have reduced the sentences of those sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Senate Bill 94 is on hold for now but could be taken up again at another time.

Many law enforcement officials, including Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno, have strongly opposed the bill.

They say it could have let a number of murderers out of prison, including one here in the Central Valley that killed a veteran.

"What it does is it revisits sentences that were handed down by judges and juries, you know, before 1990," said Moreno.

After they've served at least 25 years of their sentence, individuals can petition for judicial review on special circumstance offenses.

"The number one poster child happens to be Richard Phillips from Madera County, who in 1977 lured 2 Vietnam vets into a rural area, where he shot them multiple times, stole their wallets, doused them in gasoline and lit them on fire," said Moreno.

One person died, and the other survived.

A judge imposed the death sentence on Richard Phillips, who was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Moreno says she believes victim's families can suffer the most from this legislation.

"There's very little thought for the victims and the next of kin who suffer through this and who get called back to court, again and again, to hash through the horrible details that they endured at the hands of these defendants," said Moreno.

Those who were in favor of the bill, including Daniel Trautfield with the SB 94 Coalition, say those convicted will have to work for their review.

"Prove that they have been rehabilitated and can one day be successfully released in the community. SB94 doesn't guarantee release to anyone," said Trautfield.

Trautfield added that in the past, laws were different.

"Many men and women are serving life without parole sentences whose crimes occurred within the context of domestic violence, and oftentimes in the 80s, the 70s, those circumstances were not allowed in court," said Trautfield.

Moreno says if the bill passed, it could have stretched resources thin and taken time away from current cases they are working on.

"I'm elected in Madera County to defend public safety. That's my whole job: to keep Madera County as safe as I possibly can. And this law and other laws like it put Madera County residents at risk," said Moreno.

Moreno says even though the bill is not going through this year, she knows there will likely be more similar bills in the future.

SB 94 could be taken up again, as the author could move it off the inactive file at a later date.

