TULARE COUNTY

SCAM ALERT: Authorities warning Tulare County residents about phone scam

TULARE COUNTY (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new phone scam.

In some instances, victims are reporting that they are being called about a missed jury summons. The victim said that was not true, but the caller remained adamant, even providing the victim with her date of birth, address, and phone number. When she asked to speak to his manager, he hung up.

Another victim said someone claiming to be Lieutenant James or Dave with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and he needed to call him back about "urgent business". The victim did not call him back and instead reported it.

The sheriff's office is asking people to stay vigilant and that they would never contact you like this. They continued by saying, "if we need to get in touch with you, you'll know."
