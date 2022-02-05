clovis unified school district

School psychologists within Clovis Unified vote to unionize

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- School psychologists within Clovis Unified have voted to unionize.

It's the first group of certified educators at the district to move forward with union representation.

Both psychologists and mental health support providers are joining the Association of Clovis Educators.

"ACE" was one of the options presented, gaining 49 votes out of the 71 employees that voted.

That translates to 69 percent.

The Public Employment Relations Board announced the other union got 16 votes, while six did not want to join a union.

The union will now represent 81 employees at Clovis Unified.

The district's Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and Employee Relations says Clovis Unified has previously worked with this group to "increase staffing and add services" to support students and its employees.
