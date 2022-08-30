Nalchajian Orthodontics to award local teacher school supplies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local orthodontist office is taking action to supply teachers with what they need for this new school year.

Nalchajian Orthodontics is launching its first-ever "Supplies for Teachers" program -- similar to its annual "Smiles for Teachers."

"I have a lot of friends that are teachers, and it just always amazes me that they were paying for this stuff on their own," shared Dr. Nicole Nalchajian.

An August report, by non-profit AdoptAClassroom, shows

62% of teachers are considering leaving the profession because they're spending too much money on classroom materials

96% say rising supply costs are going to negatively impact a classroom's access to school supplies

77% say communities can encourage teachers to stay in the classroom by providing more supplies and resources

Nalchajian Orthodontics is looking to fulfill the "wish list" of items for a local teacher.

"We want to do what we can to support them in their daily venture to help and support our own kids, all of our kids in our community," Dr. Nalchajian explained.

Teachers can apply themselves, or community members can nominate an educator.

According to Dr. Nalchajian, every teacher is deserving of school supplies, so it's going to be difficult as the team chooses who will get them.

"Sometimes it's just the way someone writes about what their issues are and their needs are -- just will strike a chord," she said.

Applications and nominations are being accepted until September 15. More information can be found here.