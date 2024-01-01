Last day for Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma

After almost a decade in operation, the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma is set to shut down on Monday.

After almost a decade in operation, the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma is set to shut down on Monday.

After almost a decade in operation, the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma is set to shut down on Monday.

After almost a decade in operation, the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma is set to shut down on Monday.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- After almost a decade in operation, the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma is set to shut down on Monday.

On December 4th, the Selma City Council voted not to renew the facility's contract.

Second Chance is a no-kill shelter, and thankfully, by Friday, all of its dogs were adopted or rescued.

Staff thanked the community for taking action to help the animals.

On Sunday, employees and volunteers spent the day packing up all their belongings as they got ready to start a new chapter.

''Is Second Chance going to be opening a new shelter? We don't know; we are still looking for properties and facilities. But are we going to stop helping animals? Absolutely not," said Parveen Sandhu.

The organization will still be helping dogs and is asking for community donations as they vow to continue to help sick, injured dogs and cats.

You can donate at 2ndchanceanimalshelter.org.