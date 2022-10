Train hits and kills elderly man on Selma railroad track

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Friday morning, Selma police responded to a report of a train colliding with a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed an elderly man was crossing the railroad tracks on Floral ave. when his motorized scooter got stuck on the tracks.

He was then struck by the train.

Officers found the man dead at the scene.

The identify of the elderly man has not been released.