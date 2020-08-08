building fire

Massive fire tears through multiple structures, vehicles near Hwy 99 in Selma

Thick, dark plumes of smoke could be seen from Highway 99 and affected visibility for drivers.
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews battled a large fire in Selma that tore through multiple structures and torched several vehicles on Friday evening.

The massive fire fully engulfed an abandoned structure and at least three other outbuildings.

The flames broke out around 7:30 pm near McCall and Blaine Avenues.



Several streets were closed off, including Valley View St at S McCall Avenue and S McCall Avenue at E Mountain View Avenue.

Firefighters say wind fueled the fire into the nearby grass.

Within a matter of minutes, a house was fully engulfed.

The fire continued to burn through at least three outbuildings and several vehicles, before it was knocked down by crews.

A series of explosions were also reported during the firefight.

About 25 firefighters with several different agencies responded to fight the blaze.

Crews say traveling on county roads, with added Friday night traffic gave them some trouble getting to the structures.

They were still on scene within four minutes, quickly working to contain those flames.

Firefighters believe all of the structures burned were abandoned.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
