Fire sparks at Selma home, woman treated for smoke inhalation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after her home caught fire in Selma late Wednesday night.The fire started around 11:45 p.m. on Peach Street and Dockery Avenue.Firefighters say a candle was left burning on a desk. Some papers caught fire, along with a spot on the wall.Selma police officers who arrived at the scene helped a woman out of the smoking home.Officials contacted the Red Cross to possibly arrange for a place for the two residents to stay.The utilities were disconnected from the house as a precaution.