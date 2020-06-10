house fire

Fire sparks at Selma home, woman treated for smoke inhalation

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after her home caught fire in Selma.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after her home caught fire in Selma late Wednesday night.

The fire started around 11:45 p.m. on Peach Street and Dockery Avenue.

Firefighters say a candle was left burning on a desk. Some papers caught fire, along with a spot on the wall.

Selma police officers who arrived at the scene helped a woman out of the smoking home.

Officials contacted the Red Cross to possibly arrange for a place for the two residents to stay.

The utilities were disconnected from the house as a precaution.
