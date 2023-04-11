Community invited to Cowboy's Honor Ride for officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

The Selma Police Department is inviting you to help keep the memory of a fallen officer alive with the Cowboy's Honor Ride.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is inviting you to help keep the memory of a fallen officer alive with the Cowboy's Honor Ride.

24-year-old officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior was shot and killed January 31 while trying to protect residents.

This Saturday, April 15, at noon, people are encouraged to bring flags and blue ribbons and line up along Mill Street from Dockery Avenue in Selma.

Horseback riders and wagons are also invited to join a procession through the town.

If you plan to take part with your horse, you're asked to arrive by 10 a.m. at the staging area on 1100 Valley View Avenue.

For more information on the event, check out the Selma police Department's Facebook page.