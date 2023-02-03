Fresno County Sheriff's office to provide new information in Selma Officer killing

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office will release new information about the shooting that killed Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Friday morning.

We expect to hear more about the investigation, get an update on charges filed against the alleged shooter and learn more about services to honor the late officer.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at about 11:45 in the area of Mitchell and Rose.

Officials say Officer Carrasco was patrolling the area when he was flagged down by a resident about a suspicious person in a yard.

As he got out of his vehicle, investigators say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon shot him several times.

Carrasco was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Nathaniel Dixon is due in court today and will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m.