Man accused of lewd acts with child arrested after stand-off with Selma police

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of molesting a child was arrested after an hours-long stand-off with Selma police officers, authorities said.On Tuesday afternoon, investigators went to 28-year-old Christopher De La Isla's home on Northhill Street near Hill Street to arrest him and search his house.De La Isla refused to come out of the house, and the officers believe he may have been armed.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in to help get De La Isla to surrender.After negotiating for nearly nine hours, the 28-year-old surrendered and was taken into custody.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces several felony charges.