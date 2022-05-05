arrest

Man accused of lewd acts with child arrested after stand-off with Selma police

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of molesting a child was arrested after an hours-long stand-off with Selma police officers, authorities said.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators went to 28-year-old Christopher De La Isla's home on Northhill Street near Hill Street to arrest him and search his house.


De La Isla refused to come out of the house, and the officers believe he may have been armed.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in to help get De La Isla to surrender.

After negotiating for nearly nine hours, the 28-year-old surrendered and was taken into custody.


He was booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces several felony charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmaarrestmolestationchild sex assaultstandoff
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Police ID arson suspect accused of setting fire that killed 2 kids
Sacramento mass shooting suspects charged with murder
Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia, US officials say
Authorities bust retail theft ring that hit stores across CA
TOP STORIES
Man sentenced to life in prison for brutal 2018 murder of roommate
Police investigating 2 shootings possibly connected in downtown Fresno
Some Fresno street vendors given cameras ahead of Mother's Day weekend
Police ID arson suspect accused of setting fire that killed 2 kids
Father of 3 identified as 1 of 3 killed in crash in Fresno County
Police searching for armed suspect that robbed Merced store
Merced County ranked as one of most unaffordable counties in US
Show More
Bodycam video shows heroes rescue driver who plunged off pier
Valley teacher arrested on child pornography charges now free
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug use
3 accused of stealing chainsaws from Visalia business
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
More TOP STORIES News