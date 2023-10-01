Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains return home to Bay Area

Senator Dianne Feinstein's body returned home to the Bay Area Saturday night, and was transported to a funeral home in San Francisco by a procession.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains returned to the Bay Area Saturday night, and was transported to a funeral home in San Francisco by a procession.

The body of the trailblazing politician, was transported to the Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco. Feinstein's remains were accompanied by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, as well as Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and the senator's chief-of-staff.

Feinstein was the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history.

VIDEO: From the public to leadership, SF pays tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, city's 1st woman mayor

A pivotal figure early in her career - which she started here in San Francisco.

She was elected as the city's first woman mayor after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Harvey Milk in 1978.

Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi was among a handful of close friends and family gathering, mourning and remembering

"We're so happy to have her have the appropriate welcome home in San Francisco," said Pelosi.

Former colleagues, friends remember Dianne Feinstein as a career maker and matchmaker

"We wanted to recognize this moment in history and in San Francisco and world history. She was a pioneer," said, Anita Beshirs, a San Francisco resident

And not too far from the funeral home, the senator's former home was marked by offerings of gratitude including this thank you note.

"This is her city and she'll be sorely missed," said Josephine, Feinstein's neighbor.

Recalling when then Supervisor Feinstein became the city's first female mayor after the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone.

"She led the city through a very dark time and became beacon of light and hope," she said.

'True trailblazer': Biden, Pelosi, fellow senators, political leaders honor Sen. Feinstein's legacy

Former San Francisco resident, Anita Gramont said, "She was one of the first women to get into politics and strong enough to battle and stay there.

Going onto become the first and longest serving woman in Congress.

"The last official thing she did in Washington was to vote to advance the bill to keep the government," Pelosi said.

"She gives the word icon a whole other meaning because she was so spectacular in every way. She met every challenge with dignity, strength and elegance."

Remembering and mourning Senator Feinstein's legacy - already lasting.

"Dianne's passage has been one that has inspired us all," Pelosi said.

