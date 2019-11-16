Senior citizen missing since failing driver's test at Reedley DMV Thursday

By
A Cutler woman disappeared Thursday after failing her driver's test at the Reedley DMV and family members are organizing a search at Ledbetter Park Saturday morning.

Family members say Presentacion "Precing" Melecio Quinday called her youngest daughter at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday and said she couldn't pass her driving test because she forgot to bring her reading glasses to the DMV.

She's been missing ever since and has made no contact with any family members.

They say Quinday was driving a dark gray 2007 Toyota Matrix with the license plate 5XCF856.

They plan to walk from the park to the Tulare County sheriff's substation in Cutler, starting at 10 a.m.

She's 4'9", 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Fabian Serrano or Sergeant Mario Sandoval at 559-802-9572, Dispatch 559-733-6218, or reach out anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text at 559-725-4194.
