Two people dead after separate car crashes in Madera County

Two people are dead after two different collisions in Madera county Sunday night. This comes after a 16-year-old was killed in a Fresno County crash.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead after two different collisions in Madera County Sunday. This comes after a 16-year-old was killed in a Fresno County crash this morning. The driver was arrested for DUI.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a head-on collision around 6 p.m. near Highway 41 and Avenue 15.

CHP Sergeant Taka Hiura said one woman died in the crash.

"The other driver of the Camero had major injuries and was transferred to a local trauma center," said Sergeant Hiura.

He said it's suspected the cause of this crash was due to one of the drivers being under the influence.

Then, Sergeant Hiura said about three miles south, traffic was backed up near the intersection of Avenue 12 and Road 40 in Madera because of another incident, this one involving a pedestrian.

"While our investigators were working the primary scene on avenue 15, we received calls of a pedestrian that was down on avenue 12," said Sergeant Hiura.

He said the pedestrian was a male who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sergeant Hiura says CHP is fully staffed; he says they expected it to be busy Sunday evening.

Clovis Police also prepared for a busy night.

"Normally you're gonna have about 11 to 12 patrol officers that are handling every day calls for service. Having the extra two officers, three officers is gonna take staffing levels to about 15. Those extra officers are solely focused on DUI's," said Clovis Patrol Officer AJ Ferguson.

He said having those extra officers on the streets will hopefully discourage people from drinking and driving.

Going back to Sergeant Hiura, he says they are looking for witnesses and if anyone has any information regarding either one of these incidents in Madera County, you're encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol.

