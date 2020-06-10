Ice cream trucks lifts spirits during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shaved ice is turned into snowballs at food truck Sno Cafe."The second week we just exploded. I think people didn't have anywhere to go and anything to do and we would have lines of people. Of course, social distancing," said Denise Beintker, Owner of Sno Cafe.Sno Cafe has been around for more than four years.After shutting down during the shelter in place, she was able to bring back her employees.They say customers are happy to get a sweet treat."Their smiles make our day. They're like, 'Oh my gosh, that's so cute.' It's really good, especially when you make it, too," said Emily Perez, employee.Business is going so well, the owners are thinking of adding another truck.They'll be at Enzo's Table on Wednesday.Local ice cream truck Cherry on Top is also driving around neighborhoods."Right now, Cherry's kind of the party. We've done lots of drive-by parades. Cherry has gotten to leave the cars and parades. Lots of front yard graduations and school year celebrations. So Cherry is actually busier right now than she normally would be," said Kelley Menzies, Cherry on Top owner.Menzies says she is working hard to bring joy to events.Kids are often happy to see Cherry show up.To help during this time, she's also started contactless payment with apps like Venmo.Menzes also take measures to clean and sanitize her truck as much as possible.Cherry will keep rolling around as long as the weather cooperates.