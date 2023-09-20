Food truck owner voices concern over costs to operate in Chowchilla

A local food truck is questioning the cost of setting up shop in one North Valley city.

The City of Chowchilla said it wants to help small businesses.

Madlyn Andrade opened the Platano Pupusas y Cafecito food truck with her mom earlier this year.

"You're going into debt way before you start to open your door. And you're almost there, then the city gives you something like this. It's almost like a slap in the face," said Andrade.

The two are currently operating out of the city of Madera and had hoped to expand to Chowchilla.

Andrade said when they went to inquire about a food truck permit, the City of Chowchilla told them there would be an annual fee of $36,500.

A far cry from the $600 annual fee required from the neighboring City of Madera.

"I thought it was a joke," said Andrade. "I thought it was maybe a typo."

We reached out to the City of Chowchilla for a comment on the permit costs.

They were unavailable for an interview Wednesday but did confirm previously a permit costs $550, and if it's approved, there is a $100 per day business license fee.

A spokesperson tells Action News the fee for a food truck permit in the city was revisited this year and approved by the city council on August 22.

He said it's only implementing what the community requested.

Even after so much back and forth, Andrade hopes to continue with her new business.

"This bump in the road is definitely not going to stop us or put a stop to my mom sharing her delicious food," said Andrade.

It also encourages Andrade to continue the conversation so local leaders can help get the business up and running.

