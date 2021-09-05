Creek Fire

1 year after Creek Fire, Mountain community gathers in Shaver Lake

1 Year Later: Mountain community impacted by Creek Fire gathers

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend marks one year since the start of the Creek Fire, which burned hundreds of homes and businesses to the ground.

By the time it was declared 'fully contained' three months later in December of 2020, flames had scorched more than 370,000 acres.

On Saturday, members of the mountain community gathered in Shaver Lake to reflect on the loss and the pain of the past year.

While some families have decided to move out of the area, many are working towards rebuilding.

Local vendors at the One Year Stronger event are donating a portion of Saturday's proceeds to the Creek Fire Collaborative to support the recovery journey.
