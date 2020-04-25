shooting

Man shot in leg in Downtown Fresno, expected to survive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot in Downtown Fresno Friday night, but he's giving police conflicting information about how it happened.

Officers were called out to G and Santa Clara Streets around 11 p.m., and that's where they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

There's no update on the victim's health this morning, but he was responsive and talking to officers about the shooting.

He told police that he was shot on the corner of G and Ventura Streets, but officers believe the man was lying to them since blood and shell casings were only found on Santa Clara.

Police don't have a suspect in this shooting investigation.
