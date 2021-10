FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police believe a domestic dispute escalated to a shooting that left one person in the hospital on Thursday morning.The shooting happened just before 9:30 am at the Glenn Apartments in the area of N Glenn Ave & Belmont Ave in central Fresno.Police say the victim, a man or a boy, was found shot once in the arm, and had also received a graze wound in the chest.He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.Police also tracked down another person in the area who they believe was responsible for the shooting.He is in custody.This story is developing and will be updated.