One mat shot in Ivanhoe, suspect at large

IVANHOE, Calif. -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Ivanhoe.

Deputies responded to Paradise Avenue and Road 158 at about 7:30 am on Saturday and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Suspect(s) information has not been released at this time.

The area of the scene will be blocked off as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.