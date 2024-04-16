18-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot near a high school in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot near a high school in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot near a high school in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot near a high school in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot near a high school in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 pm in the area of California Avenue and Tulare Street, just across the street from Edison High School.

Fresno police say that a fight had broken out leading up to the shooting.

The department's ShotSpotter system detected that nine rounds had been fired.

"Detectives are canvassing the area trying to talk to any witnesses and also locate any video of the incident, either before, during or after to try to help us piece together the incident," said Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba-Vega.

The shooting prompted Edison to go on lockdown for the students and staff who were still on campus.

"I was panicking because I'm a freshman, this is my first time happening," said Natalina Nunez, an Edison student.

While her initial reaction was fear, Nunez tells us her mind then went to the shooting and lockdown drills preparing students for these moments.

"Me and her were walking to the gym for a volleyball game. We just heard gunshots, an alarm went off and we just ran into the gym," Nunez recalled.

"We didn't know what it could be. Nine times, too so you know. It kept happening, it's like, 'What is it what is it?'" added Genesa Mays, an Edison student.

The school lifted the lockdown by 4 pm, but still students were seen leaving late in the afternoon because of the heavy traffic in the area.

Across the street, the police investigation lasted for hours.

Detectives are trying to figure out who fired the weapon and how they got away.

"The info we have on the suspect vehicle at this time is a dark or black colored vehicle," said Trueba-Vega.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.