New store in Visalia sells everything for under $5

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new discount store is opening along Visalia's main retail corridor, Mooney Boulevard.
Five Below sells a wide variety of products, from toys to tech to beauty, all for under $5 each.
The company describes itself as one of the fastest growing retailers in the world, with 1-point-five billion dollars in annual sales.
The Visalia store's grand opening is set for Friday.
On its website, Five Below says stores will soon open in Fresno and Bakersfield.
SHOPPING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News