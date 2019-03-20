shopping

New store in Visalia sells everything for under $5

A new discount store is opening along Visalia's main retail corridor, Mooney Boulevard.

Five Below sells a wide variety of products, from toys to tech to beauty, all for under $5 each.

The company describes itself as one of the fastest growing retailers in the world, with 1-point-five billion dollars in annual sales.

The Visalia store's grand opening is set for Friday.

On its website, Five Below says stores will soon open in Fresno and Bakersfield.
