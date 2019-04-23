Target recalls wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million wooden toy vehicles because they're a choking hazard.The recall includes eight Bullseye's Playground toys either sold separately or as part of a set.The toys were sold between October and November 2018.Target says there have been four reports of wheels detaching and one toy missing a wheel when it was opened.No injuries have been reported, and it's not clear if the toys will make a return to the retailer.