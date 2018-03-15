Following the news, social media users expressed their dismay and reminisced. Some shared memories about working there or about buying toys there, but some talked about simply going there as a kid to be near all those toys. And still others talked about the catalog and the company's iconic theme song.
Goodbye, #ToysRUs. I will always remember visiting the one in NYC... the one with that awesome ferris wheel. #ToysRUsKidForever— Phoenix R. Storm (@StormTheArtist) March 15, 2018
Goodbye & good journey, my friend. You have meant everything to me. 😿 #ToysRus pic.twitter.com/ImG0ztf7to— Jayme K (@brainexploderrr) March 15, 2018
#ToysRUs closing hits home. That’s where I got all my He-Man figures and Garbage Pail Kids cards. RIP bro— Robert Frank (@Robertfrank615) March 15, 2018
I was once an employee of @ToysRUs And I’ve always been a huge fan of it. It is a lot more than just a store to quite a few generations of folks. Saddened by the news of its closing.😔— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 15, 2018
Aw, sucks to hear about #ToysRUs closing down. I got a select few of my favorite DBZ and Spider-Man action figures there as a kid. Sad to know future generations won't have a dedicated place like that to visit or browse around in. That was always my favorite part.— Chris Ray Gun (@ChrisRGun) March 15, 2018
I was a Toys R Us kid. RT if you were too.— kst8_fan (@Kst8_fan) March 15, 2018
Always liked looking through the catalog and then saving my money to buy a toy.
Toys "R" Us closing makes me SO SAD. Goodbye childhood pic.twitter.com/kcagOZIJsk— Ria (@BarstoolRia) March 15, 2018
I have purchased so many Nintendo items at #ToysRUs over the years. The great #Amiibo hunt was fun and TRU was a big help. My gf’s kids have had all kinds of toys bought for them over the years from TRU. I used to go to the Pokémon trading card league every Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/g59x7twJtc— Mario World Fun Zone (@MarioWorldFun) March 15, 2018
I definitely remember going to Toys R’ Us to visit toys, not buy them, because children are frequently broke, but just to be in their presence. That was literally a thing that a kid could do on a friday afternoon. Maybe kids don’t do that anymore, but it’s sad that they can’t.— Justin Yantis (@JustinYantis) March 15, 2018
Thank you @ToysRUs for all of the years of wonderful memories as a child as well as the opportunity, honor, and privilege for me to provide similar memories to a new generation kids as an adult. 💖 #ForeverAToysRUsKid #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/yBMe5KozUS— Lawrence #RIPKearra♥️ (@IAmKneeGrow) March 15, 2018
I'll always remember 80's WWF at @ToysRUs and how exciting it was to see the new LJN's and then Hasbros! pic.twitter.com/twN8nDaiZZ— 80's Wrestling Pics! (@80sWrestlingPic) March 15, 2018