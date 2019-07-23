Walmart adds select alcohol to Grocery Pickup and Delivery service in Fresno

Supercenter #1815, 4080 W Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93722

Supercenter #2001, 5125 East Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727

Supercenter #2985, 7065 N Ingram Ave., Fresno, CA 93650

Supercenter #5337, 1185 Herndon Ave., Clovis, CA 93611

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beer and wine, feeling fine. Walmart is adding beer, wine and spirits to its Grocery Pickup and Delivery service at select locations in Fresno.The company will allow alcohol sales through the online service these four Fresno stores:Customers must be able to show the delivery driver proper age verification, or the order will be returned to the store.