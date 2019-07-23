Walmart adds select alcohol to Grocery Pickup and Delivery service in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beer and wine, feeling fine. Walmart is adding beer, wine and spirits to its Grocery Pickup and Delivery service at select locations in Fresno.RELATED: Walmart hiring 100 drivers to help Porterville and Sacramento distribution centers
The company will allow alcohol sales through the online service these four Fresno stores:Supercenter #1815, 4080 W Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93722Supercenter #2001, 5125 East Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727Supercenter #2985, 7065 N Ingram Ave., Fresno, CA 93650Supercenter #5337, 1185 Herndon Ave., Clovis, CA 93611
Customers must be able to show the delivery driver proper age verification, or the order will be returned to the store.
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.