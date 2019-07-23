walmart

Walmart adds select alcohol to Grocery Pickup and Delivery service in Fresno

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beer and wine, feeling fine. Walmart is adding beer, wine and spirits to its Grocery Pickup and Delivery service at select locations in Fresno.

The company will allow alcohol sales through the online service these four Fresno stores:

  • Supercenter #1815, 4080 W Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93722

  • Supercenter #2001, 5125 East Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727

  • Supercenter #2985, 7065 N Ingram Ave., Fresno, CA 93650

  • Supercenter #5337, 1185 Herndon Ave., Clovis, CA 93611


    • Customers must be able to show the delivery driver proper age verification, or the order will be returned to the store.
