We checked out some last-minute holiday shopping deals at River Park

Christmas is fast approaching but it’s no reason to panic. There’s still time to get those last-minute gifts.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Christmas is fast approaching but it's no reason to panic.

There's still time to get those last-minute gifts.

Action News Reporter Jason Oliveira visited River Park in north Fresno on Friday.

He found that even if their shopping is complete - some told him they head to the stores just to be a part of all the winter excitement and people-watch.

"We just came to watch the entertainment. Crazy people waiting in line," said Kristi Reed from Kingsburg.

The folks at Best Buy at Fresno's River Park invited Action News in to check out the several options still available for everyone on their shopping list.

There were a lot of aggressive prices - from speakers on sale for $50 to a home security unit by Ring. Best Buy now carries a wide selection of toys - including the popular LOL dolls.
