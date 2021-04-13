Why you should get tested for COVID-19 even if you've been vaccinated

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More Californians are moving through the vaccine lines and getting a dose.But while vaccination numbers are up, COVID testing is down statewide, which can cause more problems as more variants are detected.California Department of Public Health numbers show on January 3rd, more than 421,000 people were tested in a 24-hour period.That number is now at more than 229,000 as of Monday.Madera County says they've seen the steady decline, which health officials say could be a concern as they've detected five variants in the region."We haven't had success in tracking down the source. It's likely that there are other cases in the county," says Sara Bosse with Madera County Public Health.Bosse is encouraging people to get tested every 4 to 6 weeks to avoid the spread of a more contagious virus."For individuals, the risk is you may have contracted a variant and you may be passing it to other people," she says.In Mariposa County, wastewater testing from Yosemite National Park detected a variant on Monday.Dr. Erik Sergianko, however, says they haven't had any confirmed variants in the county yet."We've sent some sequences off but recognize the state backlog is pending 20 to 30 days," says Dr. Erick Sergianko with Mariposa County's public health department.He says even vaccinated patients can still get sick and spread it to others which is why testing is still crucial."We are seeing people who are vaccinated and become asymptomatically infected," he says.Madera County plans to ramp up mobile testing sites to remote areas, while Mariposa County says testing is still available at the senior center.