Motorcycle soundoff competition to benefit Toys for Tots

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of bikers is taking action to make the holiday brighter for kids in need.

Show the Ride is hosting the second annual Cal-Central Bike Soundoff on Saturday -- benefiting Toys for Tots.

"It is a lot of loud bikes," said organizer Fran Guizar. "Clear, loud bikes."

Each bike will compete in different classes and play 90 seconds of tunes to see who has the best stereo system.

Every participant in the sound off competition must bring a toy for their entry fee. It will then be donated to Toys for Tots, which gives out thousands of presents to children in the Valley.

It's a charity near and dear to Guizar's heart.

"When I was kid, I was a kid receiving a toy. I didn't know where it came from," he recalled. "It is my turn to do something back for the community."

The fundraiser is happening, once again, at Clawson Motorsports in northeast Fresno.

As a family-owned business, there was no hesitation when asked to team up with Show the Ride.

"Without the community here, we wouldn't exist," explained Jimmy Farrell. "So it's a good time to be a part of the community and give back."

Even if you don't have a bike to show off, the community is invited to watch and listen to the competition, as well as donate a gift.

For those interested in competing, check-in is from 10-11:30 a.m. The holiday fundraiser kicks off at noon.

