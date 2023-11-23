Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend 2023

Give joy to children in need by supporting Toys For Tots!

ABC30 is joining forces with Fresno Madera Toys For Tots and the Marine Corps League for the annual Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend.

You can take action together by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno from Friday, December 8th to Sunday, December 10th.

Volunteers will take your donation 24 hours a day starting at 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Cash and checks are also accepted or donate online.

All donations will help make the holidays brighter for local children.