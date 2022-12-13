Cal-Central Bike Soundoff to benefit Toys for Tots

The stereo soundoff events are well-known on the East Coast and have made their way to the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Saturday, the tunes will be blaring and blasting at this year's Cal Central Bike Soundoff Stereo Competition in North Fresno.

All proceeds will go directly to Toys For Tots.

The stereo soundoff events are well-known on the East Coast and have made their way to the Central Valley.

The entry fee is just a toy, and it will be donated to Toys for Tots!

At a soundoff event, the bikes are judged off sound quality.

ABC30 producer Brian Morrow will be one of the judges at the event.

Each bike will have to meet a certain criteria at the event.

The event kicks off at 12 pm Saturday at Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone.