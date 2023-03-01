Since opening in 1907, Shudde Bros has helped clients find the perfect hat. The founder's grandson keeps the legacy alive.

Shudde Brothers Hatters fitting hats the same way for 115 years

BROOKSHIRE, Texas -- According to Neal Shudde, the world is modern but hat making is basically the same.

Shudde is a third generation Hatter. His grandfather first opened Shudde Brothers Hatters in 1907 in Houston.

The business has had many famous clients over the years including John Wayne and former Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

In 2007, Neal Shudde donated the business to the Brookwood Community in Brookshire. All proceeds from the shop helps benefit adults with disabilities.

Neal still works at the store, carrying the family legacy and fitting hats the same traditional way.