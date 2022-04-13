careers

Sierra View Medical Center holding virtual recruitment event for medical imaging professionals

Virtual recruitment event for medical imaging professionals

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A healthcare facility in the South Valley is going virtual to find new employees amid a staffing shortage.

Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville is hosting an online recruiting event Wednesday, April 13, for medical imaging professionals.

"That is one thing that I continue to strive here at Sierra View Medical Center, is to continue to grow and brainstorm new ideas on how, now that we are coming on the other side of this pandemic over the last two and a half years, what we can do now to get ourselves back to our world before COVID," explained talent acquisition partner Lance Rowell.

Interested applicants will have a chance to learn about the imaging department.

"We may be a small little organization, but we've got some very high-end tech imaging machinery here and equipment that other organizations do not have," Rowell said.

SVMC is hoping to also attract applicants from outside of California who can learn more about the Central Valley.

"I think it's events like this that can really show the kind of the more Mom-and-Pop feel the environment of California," said Rowell. "You still have access to all these amazing things, but it's more in the heart of the Valley."

This will be the second virtual recruiting event for the hospital, and they are hoping for the same success as the first -- or even better.

"One was a nurse that we hired on our endoscopy unit," recalled Rowell. "Then we actually hired one from the state of Washington who has joined us now as well."

The event is being held Wednesday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Information, such as how to register, can be found here.

