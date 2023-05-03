  • Full Story
Family of Parlier man shot and killed in 2021 still searching for answers

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Mendoza was a field worker on his way to the job when he and another coworker were shot.

Jessica Harrington Image
By KFSN logo
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 6:28PM
Family of Parlier man shot and killed in 2021 searching for answers
The family of a Parlier man who was murdered nearly two years ago is hoping the public can help find his killer.

52-year-old Silvano Mendoza died on June 13, 2021.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says he was a field worker on his way to the job when he and another coworker were shot.

The coworker survived, but Mendoza died at the hospital.

Investigators believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Mendoza's family and the sheriff's office are hoping anyone with new leads will come forward to further the investigation.

