Family of Parlier man shot and killed in 2021 still searching for answers

The family of a Parlier man who was murdered nearly two years ago is hoping the public can help find his killer.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Mendoza was a field worker on his way to the job when he and another coworker were shot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a Parlier man who was murdered nearly two years ago is hoping the public can help find his killer.

52-year-old Silvano Mendoza died on June 13, 2021.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says he was a field worker on his way to the job when he and another coworker were shot.

The coworker survived, but Mendoza died at the hospital.

Investigators believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Mendoza's family and the sheriff's office are hoping anyone with new leads will come forward to further the investigation.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.