FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local orthodontist wants to "give the gift of a new smile" to a deserving teacher.Nalchajian Orthodontics is giving away a free set of braces to show its support for educators.The Smiles for Teachers program offers a life-changing smile makeover through Invisalign or braces.From now through April 21, teachers in the Fresno and Clovis area can apply online.The finalists will be announced, and then you will be able to vote for the winner from April 25 to May 1.For more information, click here