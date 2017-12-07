How wildfire smoke can impact your health

Every year, millions of acres of land are burned in wildfires across the United States, and the smoke they produce could be cause for concern.Wildfires burn materials like vegetation and buildings that let off toxins and gases. These toxins and gases can irritate your eyes, skin, throat and lungs, causing chest pains, stinging eyes, headaches, sore throats and sinus infections.The elderly, children, pregnant women and those with heart and lung disease are especially susceptible to side effects from wildfire smoke.If you're near a burning fire, monitor the air quality index before spending extended periods of time outdoors. If possible, avoid heavy activity.If you're indoors, keep your doors and windows closed to limit your home's exposure to smoke.