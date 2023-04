An investigation is underway after an armed robbery at a business in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at central Fresno smoke shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after an armed robbery at a business in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

The robbery happened around 10 pm at a smoke shop on Blackstone and Belmont avenues.

Fresno police say a man pulled out a handgun and took off with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.