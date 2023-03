Two South Valley students are getting a big boost for their futures.

Hannah McCoy dreams of becoming a high school teacher, while Cesar Delgadillo intends to study computer engineering.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two South Valley students are getting a big boost for their futures.

They were each surprised with a $50,000 scholarship on Thursday from SoCal Edison.

Hannah McCoy from Porterville High School and Cesar Delgadillo from Tulare Union High School can use the funds toward their STEM college education.

McCoy dreams of becoming a high school teacher, while Delgadillo intends to study computer engineering.

Each year, SoCal Edison awards 30 students in its service area.