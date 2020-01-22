Society

This 3-year-old leading a lunch prayer at school will melt your heart

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- An adorable three-year-old from Missouri has stolen the hearts of the internet thanks to a video of him leading his class in prayer.

Footage filmed by Ranisha Martin shows her son Makhi taking the lead for the lunchtime prayer at Transformation Christian Pre-K in St Louis.

Makhi can be seen standing up and reciting the prayer, thanking the Lord for the food the class is about to eat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissourilunchpre schoolschool prayer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at Corcoran prison
1-year-old baby dies in bathtub in central Fresno hotel
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi
Friends and family shocked after man drives off ledge at San Joaquin River
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Suspects threaten driver, teen passenger after Visalia road rage incident
Show More
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
Tulare Co. brothers killed man because he was gang dropout, court documents say
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News