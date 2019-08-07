Attention beer enthusiasts! Pliny the Elder beer has made it to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Calling all craft beer enthusiasts!Pliny the Elder beer is in high demand at several Central Valley locations.The Russian River Brewing Company brews the product out of Santa Rosa and is just now hitting the Valley market.One of the locations where the beer is available is at MGA Liquor in Clovis. They say dozens of customers have already been in, to get their hands on the craft brews.Action News spoke to the owner yesterday who says they sold out by the end of the day.The next shipment of Pliny the Elder will be available at that location in September.It's also being sold on tap at BC's Pizza and Beer in Clovis.