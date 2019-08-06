housing

Bay Area woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to SF to run business

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Bay Area native shared her story of being priced out of the area. She moved clear across the country-- from San Francisco to New Hampshire-- and still runs her business that's in the city.

Dancing is all about movement and flexibility. Annie Henry is the founder of the company Dance Theater San Francisco. She's had to master "movement and flexibility" not only for dancing but also for living.

"I was living paycheck to paycheck," said Henry and added, "I'm above median household income but in the Bay Area that's super low income. I was tired of struggling-- that I was never able to own my own home."

This Bay Area native says she was flexible and left her Tenderloin studio apartment for a bigger place in Santa Rosa. But when it came to buying a house that was still not an option.

"Home values here in San Francisco so we're talking about Oakland, Marin and San Mateo is about $950,000 for the median home. In San Jose it's up to $1.1 million to $1.2 million and the next most expensive place is LA-- it's about $300 less than San Francisco," said Cheryl Young, Senior Economist at Zillow.

Henry decided to look east, and we're not talking about the East Bay.

"To start to see what I could afford in New Hampshire, New England."

Five months ago this single mom made her dreams come true. She bought a two-unit victorian home and the price tag you may ask? $215,000 plus $40,000 in repairs.

Henry is also planning to rent the downstairs unit of her house for $1,800. Her mortgage is $1,400. For the first time, she will be making money.

According to Cheryl Young, other Bay Area residents are also moving out of the region in search of bigger and more affordable properties.

"What are those trends that you are noticing? More people in the Bay Area moving to more affordable places like Reno and Las Vegas," said Young.

Annie Henry continues to run her business from the East Coast and commutes to the Bay Area for performances.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybuilding a better bay areamoneyhousinghomereal estate
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING
Mother-daughter duo accused of O.C.'s largest case of housing fraud
Proposed development could bring new housing to Lemoore
A small dream ends in a big nightmare for tiny house buyers
Google to spend $1 billion to build 20,000 homes in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends, coworkers mourn loss of couples killed in wrong-way crash
Motorcyclist dies after crash in central Fresno
Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant
Son of parents killed in wrong-way crash speaks out
Trump suggests red flag laws, but gun rights advocates dislike the original
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Fresno man arrested for threatening Amtrak passengers in Oregon
Show More
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Latest move in US-China trade war could impact Valley farmers
Extreme home makeover: More surprises for CAL FIRE captain given new home
New website allows people to own farmland without all the hard work
More TOP STORIES News