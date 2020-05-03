mariposa county

Cattle drive caught on camera in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's an eye-catching sight out of Mariposa County!

ABC30 insider Richard Perry sent in this drone footage of a local cattle drive yesterday.

He says the drive started on Merced Falls Road, then moved up Highway 132 for a couple of miles.

This cattle drive has been going on for more than 120 years.

The cows are guided through the Lake Don Pedro subdivision and up to higher ranges to graze for the summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymariposa countymariposa countyanimals
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Mariposa County leaders say preparation for other disasters has helped with COVID-19 response
Highway 140 shut down from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to weather conditions
Mariposa County restricts short-term lodging to keep COVID-19 out of community
Highway 140 in Mariposa Co. reopened, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News